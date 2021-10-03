Bangkok prepares for floods

The governor has ordered seven districts outside the Chao Phraya River embankment, namely Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Bangkok Noi and Khlong San, to urge people to move things to a higher place to alleviate the damage if floods occur.



“The National Water Command Centre has assessed the amount of cumulative rainfall in the upper Chao Phraya and the Pasak basins. More water from the upper areas of the Chao Phraya River is expected to continuously flow over the Chao Phraya Dam until October 5, which may affect the areas outside the embankment,” the governor added.

