Thu, October 14, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok prepares for floods

Bangkok is getting ready to cope with runoffs from the North, while seven districts on the banks of the Chao Phraya River are being urged to prepare for overflow.

On Sunday, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang checked the flood embankment along the Chao Phraya River, from Rama 7 Bridge to Bang Na district, approximately 78.95 kilometres long, and arranged sandbags in the area without embankment. All the 97 water pumping stations along the river banks were also checked for readiness, with equipment and staff to provide help 24 hours a day in case of immediate floods.

The governor has ordered seven districts outside the Chao Phraya River embankment, namely Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong, Bang Kho Laem, Yannawa, Bangkok Noi and Khlong San, to urge people to move things to a higher place to alleviate the damage if floods occur.


“The National Water Command Centre has assessed the amount of cumulative rainfall in the upper Chao Phraya and the Pasak basins. More water from the upper areas of the Chao Phraya River is expected to continuously flow over the Chao Phraya Dam until October 5, which may affect the areas outside the embankment,” the governor added.

Published : October 03, 2021

Nation Thailnad
