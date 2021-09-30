Thu, September 30, 2021

program

A new way of reporting on Thai floods

A local flood victim made a mock news report from the scene of the disaster

Tropical storm Dianmu has hit Thailand hard, triggering floods across the Central region and beyond.

But in the midst of this natural disaster, the humour of Thai people is shining through. In Lopburi, a local flood victim made a mock news report from the scene of the disaster. Let’s see it!

Published : September 30, 2021

Nation Thailnad
