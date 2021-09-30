Thu, September 30, 2021

Bangkok issues Oct 1-5 flood alert for riverside residents

Bangkok riverside communities should prepare for flooding from tomorrow (October 1) to October 5, City Hall said on Friday.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) warned residents and businesses on the Chao Phraya riverbank to monitor the situation closely, especially if they are located in one of seven low-lying districts outside the line of defence.

The seven districts are Dusit, Phra Nakhon, Samphanthawong, Bang Kho Laem, Yan Nawa, Bangkok Noi and Khlong San.

The flood warning came as upstream Chao Phraya dams struggle with rising water levels amid a forecast of more heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

The BMA said it has fortified riverside districts with sandbag walls and is monitoring the situation closely. Also on alert are 97 water pumping stations and wells on the banks of the Chao Phraya.

The BMA said it has prepared personnel and equipment to aid residents in case of flooding over the next few days.

Residents can monitor the situation at the Department of Drainage and Sewerage website: https://dds.bangkok.go.th/.

Published : September 30, 2021

