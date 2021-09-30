Thu, September 30, 2021

in-focus

BMA officials checking Chao Phraya’s flood levees, water levels not yet at danger mark

Bangkok has not been affected yet by the flood crisis swamping some other areas of the country, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Thursday.

He explained that the volume of water flowing down to the capital was approximately 2,873 cubic metres per second, citing a Royal Irrigation Department survey.

Aswin said the Chao Phraya water level at Bangkok’s Pak Khlong Talat Market was currently 1.42 metres above mean sea level, lower than the river’s flood levees of 1.58 metres.

“In this regard, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has deployed officials to check the Chao Phraya River’s flood levees covering Rama VII Bridge to Bang Na district,” he said.

“Bangkok has not been affected yet by the water being drained from Chao Phraya Dam and tidal changes,” the governor noted.

He went on to say that the water level at Bangkok’s eastern flood gates – Khlong Song, Saen Saep and Lat Krabang – were at normal levels.

Aswin believed the Chao Phraya’s water level would reach its highest point of 0.98 metres above mean sea level at 7.38pm.

“People can visit the Drainage and Sewerage Department’s website for more information related to the water situation,” he added.

Published : September 30, 2021

