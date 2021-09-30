BMA officials checking Chao Phraya’s flood levees, water levels not yet at danger mark

Aswin said the Chao Phraya water level at Bangkok’s Pak Khlong Talat Market was currently 1.42 metres above mean sea level, lower than the river’s flood levees of 1.58 metres.

“In this regard, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has deployed officials to check the Chao Phraya River’s flood levees covering Rama VII Bridge to Bang Na district,” he said.

“Bangkok has not been affected yet by the water being drained from Chao Phraya Dam and tidal changes,” the governor noted.

