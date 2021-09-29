Wed, September 29, 2021

Prayer as flood solution? Victim tries out Thai PM's advice

Prayer as flood solution? Victim tries out Thai PM’s advice

Last week, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Sukhothai province to monitor the flood crisis that has hit provinces across the Central region of Thailand. The PM also suggested that locals could pray in order to stop more water from coming.

In response to the suggestion, a man in Nakhon Sawan recorded a video of himself doing meditation while water levels rose continually around him. His video was published on Monday (September 27).

Published : September 29, 2021

