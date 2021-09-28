Tue, September 28, 2021

Stranded Sukhothai flood victims get emergency supplies

The Northern Disaster Warning Associations paramotor team delivered food, drinks and other supplies by air to flood victims in Sukhothai Ban Kluay subdistrict on Monday.

Nantipat Sriampai, the association's president, said 70 households in the area were suffering as they had not received any assistance so far.

He added that these flood victims were unable to leave their residences due to the high water level, adding that the area suffered a blackout Sunday night.

The flood situation in Sukhothai's Muang district is currently critical as many subdistricts, namely Thani, Ban Kluay and Pak Kwai, were inundated and many routes were cut by strong tides.

Published : September 28, 2021

