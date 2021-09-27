Commerce Ministry launches new hotline for consumer complaints

The ministry has also warned shopkeepers that they can face more than seven years behind bars and/or a fine of 140,000 baht if they take undue advantage of consumers, especially in areas hit by natural disasters.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told the press on Sunday that his ministry wants to ease people’s burden, especially those already suffering from floods. As part of this effort, it has instructed all provincial offices to closely monitor prices and take action if shopkeepers are caught making profits.

Apart from making necessities available at affordable prices, the ministry will also ensure people have access to other necessary products like tools as well as cleaning and building equipment to repair their homes once the floods recede, Jurin said.

“Dealing with floods is actually the responsibility of the Interior Ministry with cooperation from provincial governors, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and other state agencies. But if people find themselves having to pay unnecessarily high prices, then they can file a complaint via the 1569 hotline, which has been set up by the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Internal Trade,” the minister said.