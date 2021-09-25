Provinces below Chao Phraya Dam urged to brace for floods

“Currently Chao Phraya Dam is draining the water to irrigation systems of provinces located below the dam, such as Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Sing Buri and Chai Nat at 2,100 cubic metres per second,” Krisada Sriphermphan, director of Royal Irrigation 12 Office, said on Saturday.

“We estimated that in the next one or two days more water mass will flow from provinces above the dam, and we have to increase the draining rate to 2,400 cubic metres per second to keep the water in the dam at an optimal level.”

Krisada added that the increased draining rate can cause some areas in these provinces to experience overflows and floods, especially in low plains, riverside communities and those not protected by flood levee.

