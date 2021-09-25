Sat, September 25, 2021

Provinces below Chao Phraya Dam urged to brace for floods

The Chao Phraya Dam will increase the draining rate to prepare for more water flowing from the North and Northeast regions as a result of a monsoon trough and the tropical depression "Dianmu" that has downgraded into an active low-pressure cell over Khon Kaen province.

“Currently Chao Phraya Dam is draining the water to irrigation systems of provinces located below the dam, such as Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Sing Buri and Chai Nat at 2,100 cubic metres per second,” Krisada Sriphermphan, director of Royal Irrigation 12 Office, said on Saturday.

“We estimated that in the next one or two days more water mass will flow from provinces above the dam, and we have to increase the draining rate to 2,400 cubic metres per second to keep the water in the dam at an optimal level.”

Krisada added that the increased draining rate can cause some areas in these provinces to experience overflows and floods, especially in low plains, riverside communities and those not protected by flood levee.

“We advise people in these areas to be prepared by moving their properties to a higher place and keep updated with the latest meteorological reports,” he added.

Chao Phraya Dam is a barrage dam in Sapphaya district, Chai Nat province. It regulates the flow of the Chao Phraya River as it passes into lower central Thailand, distributing water to an area of 11,600 square kilometres in 17 provinces as part of the Greater Chao Phraya Irrigation Project.

Nation Thailnad
