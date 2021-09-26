Flash flood warning as heavy rains forecast for large parts of Thailand

A monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central and the lower Northeast, while a low-pressure cell covers the Central region.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in the risky areas should beware of severe rain that may cause overflows and flash floods, the department said.

Wind waves 1-2 metres high are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, about a metre high in the lower Gulf of Thailand, and above two metres high during thundershowers.

All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.