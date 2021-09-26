Flash flood warning as heavy rains forecast for large parts of Thailand

A monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central and the lower Northeast, while a low-pressure cell covers the Central region.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in the risky areas should beware of severe rain that may cause overflows and flash floods, the department said.
Wind waves 1-2 metres high are expected in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, about a metre high in the lower Gulf of Thailand, and above two metres high during thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24 degrees Celsius, highs of 28-32°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 29-33°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-24°C, highs of 27-30°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 27-30°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above two metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25°C, highs of 30-34°C; waves about a metre high and 1-2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 20-25°C, highs of 28-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 24-26°C, highs of 28-31°C.
Published : September 26, 2021
