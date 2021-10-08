Thailand recorded 11,140 Covid-19 cases and 116 deaths on Friday.

Death toll increased by 116, while 9,933 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 1,689,437 – 1,561,790 of whom have recovered, 110,113 are still in hospitals and 17,534 have died.
Separately, another 413,804 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 454,491 their second shot and 43,382 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 58,298,700.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 237.56 million on Friday, 214.66 million of whom have recovered, 18.05 million are active cases (84,215 in severe condition) and 4.85 million have died (up by 7,902).
Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 45.02 million, followed by India with 33.91 million, Brazil with 21.53 million, the UK with 8.05 million and Russia with 7.69 million.
Published : October 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
