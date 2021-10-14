Fri, October 15, 2021

in-focus

Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

Thai researchers were in for the find of their lives when they discovered a new species of orchid in the world at Khao Luang in Nakhon Si Thammarat province. They have named the orchid “Uaeng anyamanee Si Thammarat” – Si Thammarat Gem Orchid – or corybas papillatus Inuthai.

The discovery of corybas papillatus Inuthai was announced on Thammasat University’s Faculty of Science and Technology website on Monday, with collaboration with the Forest Herbarium (BKF) Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Prince of Songkla University's Plant Museum (PSU Herbarium). The discovery of this new orchid species has also been published on the PhytoKeys journal website.

Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

This new species of orchid was firstly found by the BKF researchers at Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khao Luang National Park. The corybas papillatus Inuthai is a small ground orchid. There are tubers of round or oval shape with heart-shaped single leaves, purple flowers and sepals on the tips of round petals. The outer surface of the upper calyx is irregularly buttoned. Lateral sepals and petals are green with antennae-like lines. The cone is upright, rolled into a tube, forming a v-shaped cavity. There are two conical spurs. The lobe of the mouth is curved backward and spread out, almost spherical in shape, with hairs on the surface.


Upon examination, the corybas papillatus Inuthai was found to resemble Corybas villosus J. Dransf. & Gord. Sm., which was previously reported in Malaysia. But the upper sepals of the newly discovered orchid have no outer ridge and the lateral sepals are connected to the two petals.

Related news:

Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

Related News

Published : October 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

No refund for Moderna reservation, say private hospitals

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Thailand recorded 10,486 Covid-19 cases and 94 deaths on Friday.

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Thundershowers and isolated heavy rain forecast across Thailand

Published : Oct 15, 2021

CCSA okays reopening of 15 provinces to welcome back foreign tourists from Nov

Published : Oct 14, 2021

Latest News

Knight Frank Thailand Reveals Survey Results of Resale Condominiums, still Generating an Upside in the Covid-19 Crisis

Published : Oct 15, 2021

IEA revises up oil demand forecasts for 2021, 2022

Published : Oct 15, 2021

IMFC warns of divergent recoveries from pandemic, pledges to expedite universal vaccination

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Chinese mainland reports 10 new imported COVID-19 cases

Published : Oct 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.