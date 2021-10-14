Researchers make exciting gem-orchid discovery

This new species of orchid was firstly found by the BKF researchers at Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Khao Luang National Park. The corybas papillatus Inuthai is a small ground orchid. There are tubers of round or oval shape with heart-shaped single leaves, purple flowers and sepals on the tips of round petals. The outer surface of the upper calyx is irregularly buttoned. Lateral sepals and petals are green with antennae-like lines. The cone is upright, rolled into a tube, forming a v-shaped cavity. There are two conical spurs. The lobe of the mouth is curved backward and spread out, almost spherical in shape, with hairs on the surface.



Upon examination, the corybas papillatus Inuthai was found to resemble Corybas villosus J. Dransf. & Gord. Sm., which was previously reported in Malaysia. But the upper sepals of the newly discovered orchid have no outer ridge and the lateral sepals are connected to the two petals.

