Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

New species of tree discovered in Mae Hong Son

Scientists puzzled by seeds being grilled in a Mae Hong Son village were astonished to find they came from a previously undiscovered species.

164

View

The new species of tree, dubbed “Sok Lueang”, was stumbled upon recently by Wittaya Pongamornkul and his team.

Wittaya and other botanists from the Botanical Garden Organisation and Chiang Mai University noticed Karen villagers grilling seeds that they did not recognise. After conducting a thorough examination, they realised the seeds came from a previously undocumented species.

Sok Lueang is a new species of plant in the Saraca genus of flowering trees, which belong to the Fabaceae family. The new tree has been given the Latin name “Saraca thailandica Pongamornkul, Panyadee & Inta” – or plant of Thailand. The full Thai name is “Sok Lueang Mae Moei”.

The discovery was recorded in the latest edition of the Thai Journal of Botany.

Related News

Mae Hong Son unveils 2 natural wonders to attract tourists

Mae Hong Son governor clarifies on Myanmar refugees

Mae Hong Son’s Phak Wan Pa hit by wildfires

 

Sok Lueang is commonly found near water in dry evergreen forests at a height of 1,000-1,400 metres above sea level. Botanists believe it is probably spread over the hills that straddle the Mae Hong Son-Myanmar border. They also confirmed the seeds of the plant are edible.

Scientists said the discovery adds to the rich biodiversity found in Thailand, a global focus of preservation and research.

New species of tree discovered in Mae Hong Son New species of tree discovered in Mae Hong Son

Published : September 03, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.