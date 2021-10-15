Partitioning of cabs welcomed by Bangkokians, survey shows

Meanwhile, 83.76 per cent of cabbies believe the partitions protect them from picking up the virus from customers when they are talking. Also, 81.65 per cent of cab drivers agree that every taxi should be installed with a partition and 90.2 per cent believe the partition will encourage people to use cabs more and boost their income.

However, some passengers and drivers voiced concern that the partition may obstruct air-conditioning and reflection from the plastic may affect the driver’s visibility. Some also said the partitions would require proper cleaning at the end of the day.

The department aims to install partitions in up to 3,000 Bangkok taxis and 2,192 cabbies have expressed interest.

“Taxi drivers have until the end of October to apply for the installation of the partition at the department’s head office in Chatuchak district,” said Jirut. “Installation is free as the partitions have been provided by SCG Chemicals.”