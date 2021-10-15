Sat, October 16, 2021

Partitioning of cabs welcomed by Bangkokians, survey shows

A recent survey shows that most passengers are happy that Bangkok cabs have been fitted with partitions to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

“The Department of Land Transport has been conducting a survey since September 20 via the QR code displayed on the partition,” the department’s director-general Jirut Wisanjit said on Friday. “As of Thursday, the survey shows that 86.81 per cent of passengers are satisfied with the partitions. Also, 87.88 per cent said they felt safer, while 90.2 per cent said they want these partitions to be installed in all Bangkok cabs.”

Meanwhile, 83.76 per cent of cabbies believe the partitions protect them from picking up the virus from customers when they are talking. Also, 81.65 per cent of cab drivers agree that every taxi should be installed with a partition and 90.2 per cent believe the partition will encourage people to use cabs more and boost their income.

However, some passengers and drivers voiced concern that the partition may obstruct air-conditioning and reflection from the plastic may affect the driver’s visibility. Some also said the partitions would require proper cleaning at the end of the day.

The department aims to install partitions in up to 3,000 Bangkok taxis and 2,192 cabbies have expressed interest.

“Taxi drivers have until the end of October to apply for the installation of the partition at the department’s head office in Chatuchak district,” said Jirut. “Installation is free as the partitions have been provided by SCG Chemicals.”

