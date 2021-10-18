5.33 million rai of agricultural areas affected by floods since Sept 1

Fishery businesses in 38 provinces have also been affected by the floods with total damaged areas of over 57,000 rai, affecting about 40,900 farmers. The ministry will provide an initial financial aid of Bt22,272 per affected household in this group.

Livestock businesses in 15 provinces have been affected by the floods covering the areas of 6,938 rai. Over 44,600 farmers who raise 6.74 million animals have been affected. Of these, 6.34 million are poultry, about 195,000 are pigs, 150,000 cattle, and 51,300 goats and sheep. The department is still working on damage estimation and compensation.

Meanwhile, Royal Irrigation Department reported on Sunday (October 17) that flood situation in twenty provinces has yet to subside. These provinces are Nakhon Ratchasima, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Ubon Ratchathani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Singburi, Ang Thong, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Chai Nat, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Roi Et, Trat, Chanthaburi and Prachinburi.

