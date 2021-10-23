Police stop van stuffed with illegal Myanmar migrants in Phichit

The driver, who hails from Sukhothai, reportedly confessed that he was hired to pick up the illegal migrants from Phichit and drop them off in Nakhon Sawan for jobs at construction sites.

Initial investigation showed that the driver had been arrested four times in the past, once for drug abuse, another for the illegal possession of a firearm and twice for smuggling migrants.

The 39 Myanmar nationals have been put in isolation where they will be tested for Covid-19 before being charged for entering the country illegally. The driver will also be tested before facing charges of allowing illegal entry into the country.