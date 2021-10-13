Chiang Mai task force arrests 48 from Myanmar for illegal entry

Authorities promptly sent them for a Covid-19 test before undertaking legal procedures to do with illegal entry.
The arrests came after the Pha Muang task force detected the group walking away from the borderline at 00.30am on Wednesday.
A search found that the group consisted of 48 illegal immigrant workers – 16 men and 20 women aged between 15 and 79, along with 12 children aged 1 to 5 years.
After an inquiry, it was found that the group had walked through natural channels on the Myanmar border to find work in Chiang Mai province. All were being tested for Covid-19 at Ang Khang District Health Promoting Hospital.
Published : October 13, 2021
By : THE NATION
