Saturday, September 18, 2021

Chumphon launches Covid-19 testing for Thai and migrant fishermen

The public health office in Chumphon province on Friday launched a campaign among fishing boat workers at the pier in Pak Nam subdistrict to find Covid-19 cases.

“The campaign is in collaboration with entrepreneurs in the fishing industry, who helped donate money to buy antigen test kits for fishing boat workers, both Thais and migrants,” said Chumphon Governor Theera Anantaseriwitthaya.

“Those who test positive will be immediately isolated to prevent cluster cases. Workers who still have symptoms after completing their quarantine will be sent to hospitals in the province for treatment.”

The governor added that once all the workers are tested, the province will extend the campaign to cover high-risk citizens, such as elders, disabled persons and those with underlying health problems.

“As the campaign expands, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Chumphon will likely go up. However, it is a good thing that infected persons are found and isolated early on before they spread the virus to family members and surrounding communities,” added Theera.

On Wednesday, Chumphon had provided 2,500 jabs of Sinopharm vaccine to workers of fruit plantations as more fruit buyers from all over the country are entering the province to buy durians and mangosteens.

Published : September 18, 2021


