Chumphon launches Covid-19 testing for Thai and migrant fishermen

“The campaign is in collaboration with entrepreneurs in the fishing industry, who helped donate money to buy antigen test kits for fishing boat workers, both Thais and migrants,” said Chumphon Governor Theera Anantaseriwitthaya.

“Those who test positive will be immediately isolated to prevent cluster cases. Workers who still have symptoms after completing their quarantine will be sent to hospitals in the province for treatment.”

The governor added that once all the workers are tested, the province will extend the campaign to cover high-risk citizens, such as elders, disabled persons and those with underlying health problems.

