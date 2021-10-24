Cyber taskforce nabs two Thai women linked to online gambling network

The websites, which have a large number of subscribers, use an automatic system to deposit and withdraw cash from Thai bank accounts.

The investigators began by placing bets and found the websites had marketing staff at the ready to lure gamblers.

In the raid, police arrested two women, one of whom was identified as Kanyakorn (last name withheld). She is 28-years-old and allegedly works as a supervisor for the operation. Police also seized electronic devices and equipment valued at more than 120,000 baht.

Related news:

Police said the investigation will be further expanded to uncover more financial transactions related to the websites.

Instances of online gambling or theft can be reported via the 1599 24-hour PCT hotline or by calling (081) 866 3000 during office hours.