Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Ban on fireworks, lanterns for Loy Krathong

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang on Wednesday announced a ban on fireworks and floating lanterns on Loy Krathong Day, which falls on November 19 this year.

The governor has asked for cooperation from manufacturers, collectors, distributors of fireworks and floating lanterns, as well as the general public in the Bangkok area, not to light and release fireballs, flares, any kinds of lantern or other similar objects into the air, unless authorised by the director of the area. Violators must be punished with imprisonment of not more than three years, or a fine of not more than 60,000 baht, or both.

The sale or use of firecrackers of all kinds and dynamites are also prohibited. Violators will face a fine of not more than 6,000 baht, or imprisonment of not more than three months, or both.

Permission from the local registrar is required for manufacturers, collectors and sellers of fireworks, which must strictly comply with the measures announced by the Department of Health. Any violation will be dealt with under the law as well.

“Bangkok has established a special team from relevant departments to carry out inspections on the production, collection and distribution of fireworks in a bid to provide the highest order and safety for the people,” the governor concluded.

Related news:

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.