Ban on fireworks, lanterns for Loy Krathong

The sale or use of firecrackers of all kinds and dynamites are also prohibited. Violators will face a fine of not more than 6,000 baht, or imprisonment of not more than three months, or both.

Permission from the local registrar is required for manufacturers, collectors and sellers of fireworks, which must strictly comply with the measures announced by the Department of Health. Any violation will be dealt with under the law as well.

“Bangkok has established a special team from relevant departments to carry out inspections on the production, collection and distribution of fireworks in a bid to provide the highest order and safety for the people,” the governor concluded.

