Sat, October 30, 2021

in-focus

Thais can celebrate Loy Krathong but under some conditions

Thais can celebrate the annual Loy Krathong festival this year provided every Covid-19 prevention measure is observed, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha decreed on Saturday.

Ratchada Thanadirek, deputy government spokesperson, said Prayut has also advised related agencies to strictly prohibit the use of fireworks, crackers and fire lanterns.

Public health officials will also be required to check event sites one week in advance, and events that do not meet safety requirements will have to be cancelled, Ratchada said.

Loy Krathong is marked on the full moon of the Lunar calendar’s 12th month every year. On this day, people gather around lakes, rivers and canals to float lotus-shaped rafts decorated with candles, incense and flowers as an offering to the goddess of water. The festival falls on November 19 this year.

Published : October 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

