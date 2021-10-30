Govt misses its tax revenue target by 11.5% in 2021 fiscal year

FPO director Pornchai Teerawet said 2.37 trillion baht was collected over the past year, or 307 billion baht less than originally targeted.
Tax collection in 2021 was also 0.7 per cent lower than in the 2020 fiscal year.
He put the reduced amount of taxes collected down to the Covid-19 crisis, which has hit the Thai economy badly.
Published : October 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
