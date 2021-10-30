Sat, October 30, 2021

Govt misses its tax revenue target by 11.5% in 2021 fiscal year

Taxes collected during the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on September, have fallen short of the target by 11.5 per cent, the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) reported on Friday.

FPO director Pornchai Teerawet said 2.37 trillion baht was collected over the past year, or 307 billion baht less than originally targeted.

Tax collection in 2021 was also 0.7 per cent lower than in the 2020 fiscal year.

He put the reduced amount of taxes collected down to the Covid-19 crisis, which has hit the Thai economy badly.

Published : October 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

