Nation delivers survival bags to flood victims in Suphan Buri  

The mission is part of the “Nation Sharing Project” which was spearheaded by Nation Foundation in association with business partners and donors. It aimed to deliver over 300 survival bags and 3,000 bottles of drinking water to flood victims in Bang Pla Ma district of Suphan Buri to help them get back on their feet as soon as possible.

Nation is welcoming donation of consumer products as well as facemasks, alcohol sanitizers and new clothes. Please contact Nation Foundation at 02-338 3000 press 3 during office hours.

Alternately, you can make a contribution to the project at Bank of Ayudhya's account number 333-0-01399-6.




