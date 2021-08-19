15 rescue workers called in to get 230kg infected mother down from 2nd storey

The foundation was called to a house on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok’s Don Muang district at 9pm to transport a family of three, who tested positive for Covid-19, to a community isolation centre to wait for hospital beds.

The family comprises a 65-year-old mother, a daughter and a nephew. Six staffers who first arrived at the scene could not get the mother, who lived on the second floor, down to the ambulance as she weighed around 230kg.

The staffers had to call the foundation head office to send nine more men along with high-elevation rescue equipment to help bring her down.

After the mother was successfully taken down to the ambulance, staffers sprayed the house and nearby areas with disinfectant.

A news source revealed that a community isolation centre had earlier sent an ambulance to the house to pick up the daughter and the nephew so they could be quarantined. But the two refused to leave the elderly women alone as she could hardly move and has many underlying health issues, which prompted the centre to call the rescue foundation for assistance.