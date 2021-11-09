Fri, November 19, 2021

Border trade with Malaysia to get extra boost via new Sadao checkpoint in early 2023

The border checkpoint and motorway in Songkhlas Sadao district should be up and running by early 2023, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Boonyamanee said on Monday.

The project was initiated in a bid to expand trade between Thailand and Malaysia and generate more than 400 billion baht in revenue once the checkpoint is fully open.

The minister chaired a meeting with related agencies on Monday to look for ways to expedite the opening of the checkpoint as well as listen to reports on progress, problems and obstacles in opening the access point.

Niphon told reporters that the construction of the 2.2-billion-baht Sadao checkpoint and motorway kicked off two years ago. He added that this would be the largest checkpoint in the country and should generate billions of baht in export and import.
 

He said the opening of the checkpoint had to be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and border-crossing negotiations. However, he said, a resolution is in sight and once everything has been cleared, the government will provide more funding for the project.

“The Sadao checkpoint and the 6-kilometre motorway should be ready for operation by late 2022. We are expediting the construction so both projects can be ready in time as a 2023 New Year gift for the people,” Niphon added.

Published : November 09, 2021

By : THE NATION

