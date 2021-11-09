Border trade with Malaysia to get extra boost via new Sadao checkpoint in early 2023

Niphon told reporters that the construction of the 2.2-billion-baht Sadao checkpoint and motorway kicked off two years ago. He added that this would be the largest checkpoint in the country and should generate billions of baht in export and import.



He said the opening of the checkpoint had to be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and border-crossing negotiations. However, he said, a resolution is in sight and once everything has been cleared, the government will provide more funding for the project.

“The Sadao checkpoint and the 6-kilometre motorway should be ready for operation by late 2022. We are expediting the construction so both projects can be ready in time as a 2023 New Year gift for the people,” Niphon added.

Related news: