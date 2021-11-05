112 Myanmar nationals caught trying to slip across border in Kanchanaburi

Also arrested were six Thais, who were helping the migrants slip into Thailand.

The first group, comprising 38 men and 31 women, was arrested near the border. They did not have any documentation.

The second group, comprising 15 men and five women, was caught at a natural channel in Nong Lu subdistrict of Sangkhla Buri district. This group was reportedly accompanied by five Thais.

The last group, comprising 13 men and 10 women along with a Thai guide, were nabbed in Thongphaphum district as they were trying to make their way into Thailand. The vehicle they were in was also seized.