Sat, October 30, 2021

in-focus

Tak border police net 2 Thais transporting 23 illegal migrants from Myanmar

Two men were arrested in the wee hours of Saturday morning as they were trying to smuggle 23 Myanmar nationals into Thailand via the Mae Ramat checkpoint in Tak province.

Danai Pattanapayadee and Nukue Kampeepanich, both 25 years old, were nabbed along with the illegal migrants hidden in the pick-up trucks they were driving.

Border checkpoint police gave chase when the pick-ups refused to stop for a check and blocked them soon after.

Initial investigation shows the Tak locals ran a Facebook page offering Myanmar nationals a job in Thailand in exchange for a fee of 20,000 baht per person. This group was allegedly being taken to Bangkok.

The demand for migrant workers has increased now that Thailand is getting ready to reopen on November 1.

Nation Thailnad
