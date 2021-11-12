Fri, November 19, 2021

DITP outlines new strategy to boost Thai fruit export next year

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has slated at least 63 events next year to help boost the export of Thai fruit. The agency’s director-general said on Thursday that this strategy should help generate more than 2.3 billion baht in revenue.

The DITP’s Director-General Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengri told the reporters that the Commerce Ministry has established proactive fruit management measures in 2022. In which, the DITP has completed planning over 60 activities to support the ministry’s measures.

Phusit said that the DITP will emphasise organising sales promotions to promote fruit sales abroad. He said the department will conduct online fruit business matching (OBM) negotiations and boost fruit exports in a hybrid format by organising activities to promote fruit consumption at international trade fairs both domestically and internationally. The department will prepare media to advertise Thai fruits in five foreign languages on the world’s stage. There will also be training to educate farmers on online trade and basic export courses.


“The department has planned to set up the provincial salesman teams to help distribute the produces domestically and internationally. Initially, these planned activities are expected to generate income into the country of approximately 2,368 million baht,” Phusit added.


For more information, please visit www.ditp.go.th or the call centre 1169.

Published : November 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

