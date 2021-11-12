DITP outlines new strategy to boost Thai fruit export next year

Phusit said that the DITP will emphasise organising sales promotions to promote fruit sales abroad. He said the department will conduct online fruit business matching (OBM) negotiations and boost fruit exports in a hybrid format by organising activities to promote fruit consumption at international trade fairs both domestically and internationally. The department will prepare media to advertise Thai fruits in five foreign languages on the world’s stage. There will also be training to educate farmers on online trade and basic export courses.



“The department has planned to set up the provincial salesman teams to help distribute the produces domestically and internationally. Initially, these planned activities are expected to generate income into the country of approximately 2,368 million baht,” Phusit added.



For more information, please visit www.ditp.go.th or the call centre 1169.

Related news: