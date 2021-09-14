Wednesday, September 15, 2021

program

DITP helps adjust OTOP products to meet foreign tastes

The Department of International Trade Promotion recently launched the “OTOP Premium Go Inter” project to boost “One Tambon, One Product” (OTOP) businesses’ earning potential overseas and to give OTOP entrepreneurs ideas on how they can improve their products to meet international needs.

Somdet Susomboon, DITP director-general, says:

“DITP launched the OTOP Premium Go Inter project to help adapt and improve OTOP products so they can meet the needs and tastes of international buyers. We invited experts, knowledgeable persons and gurus to give OTOP entrepreneurs ideas on how they can improve their products to meet international needs.

“DITP has a network in 58 countries that provide us with information about international demands. The entrepreneurs can study and update their production based on the information available on the department’s website. Most importantly, DITP will improve the services it provides to businesses, be they OTOP members, SMEs or large companies.”

Tassanee Yaja, producer and seller of celadon products, says:

“The OTOP Premium Go Inter project taught us to improve our products to meet global trends. Now our products look gorgeous. We were scheduled to join the STYLE Bangkok event in April this year, but could not due to the pandemic.

“Despite missing out on the expo, we have received orders via our shop from big organisations such as TOT and AoT [Airports of Thailand]. I call on the government to give us more channels to display our products, so customers can see the real thing and promote our products online. This way we can earn a name for ourselves.”

Published : September 14, 2021

