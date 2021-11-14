BOI, JFCCT meet virtually to discuss business

Stanley Kang, Chairman of the JFCCT told the reporters on Saturday that at the meeting, the BOI discussed a new policy to attract foreign investors in the electric vehicle and parts and power distribution system in the electronic group, including startups technology businesses.

He said that the meeting has resolved to provide investment privileges for the EV and electric charging station businesses regarding the import tax and electricity bill promotion. Kang added that more details are to be announced by the yearend.

The JFCCT’s chairman also said that in a bid to attract more foreign investors, there should be measures to promote environmental businesses and the government should shift to the one-stop-service method via a digital platform. Meanwhile, he said that issuing a long-term resident visa for high-potential foreigners is a good policy.

Kang also suggested that the Thai labour group needs to reskill and upskill to prepare for the new industrial era, which can be enhanced by having foreign investors providing innovative knowledge to the Thai educational institutions.

Related news: