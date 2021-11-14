Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

BOI, JFCCT meet virtually to discuss business

Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) and the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) held the “BOI-Foreign Chambers of Commerce Consultative Meeting” via teleconferencing on Wednesday.

The subjects on the agenda included promoting start-ups in the electric vehicle and electronics industries to attract foreign investment.

The meeting was to enhance the business environment to increase competitiveness, including the follow-up on the progress of solving problems to reduce obstacles in business operations.

Stanley Kang, Chairman of the JFCCT told the reporters on Saturday that at the meeting, the BOI discussed a new policy to attract foreign investors in the electric vehicle and parts and power distribution system in the electronic group, including startups technology businesses.

He said that the meeting has resolved to provide investment privileges for the EV and electric charging station businesses regarding the import tax and electricity bill promotion. Kang added that more details are to be announced by the yearend.

The JFCCT’s chairman also said that in a bid to attract more foreign investors, there should be measures to promote environmental businesses and the government should shift to the one-stop-service method via a digital platform. Meanwhile, he said that issuing a long-term resident visa for high-potential foreigners is a good policy.

Kang also suggested that the Thai labour group needs to reskill and upskill to prepare for the new industrial era, which can be enhanced by having foreign investors providing innovative knowledge to the Thai educational institutions.

Related news:

Related News

Published : November 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.