BoI’s Asean investment framework gets Cabinet okay

It also appointed Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who oversees issues related to the economy and investment, as the Thai representative at the Asean Economics Ministers’ meeting on September 8.

The AIFF, meanwhile, aims to help Asean countries recover from the fallout of Covid-19 by focusing on investment and promoting the region as an important supply source.

The framework covers investment facilitation from several aspects, including immigration, workers, capital, business partners as well as support via the latest technology such as electronic documents and digital platforms.