DLT invites people, firms to apply for app-based ride-hailing services

Those interested must follow the Transport Ministry’s requirements, with applications mentioning the price range and the size of vehicles that will be used.

The companies must also have drivers ready with cars, according to DLT rules.

Each person can register with only one car. Drivers must also register for a public driving licence, which can be done at DLT offices exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays. The department will accept 200-300 people at a time or according to the place.

The department will also cooperate with the police in carrying out criminal background checks on drivers.