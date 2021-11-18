DLT invites people, firms to apply for app-based ride-hailing services

Jirut revealed that there are five to six companies that are interested, such as Grab, Bonku, Hello Phuket, and AirAsia. Grab and Bonku have already discussed the issue with the DLT.
Those interested must follow the Transport Ministry’s requirements, with applications mentioning the price range and the size of vehicles that will be used.
The companies must also have drivers ready with cars, according to DLT rules.
Each person can register with only one car. Drivers must also register for a public driving licence, which can be done at DLT offices exclusively on Saturdays and Sundays. The department will accept 200-300 people at a time or according to the place.
The department will also cooperate with the police in carrying out criminal background checks on drivers.
According to the new rules set by the Transport Ministry, fares for small cars will start at THB40-45 for the first two kilometres, and between THB6 and THB10 for each extra kilometre.
For medium-size cars, fares start at THB45-50 for the first two kilometres and THB7-12 for every kilometre thereafter.
For larger vehicles, it’s THB100-110 for the first two kilometres and THB12-16 for each extra kilometre.
The service fee for hailing a ride via an app starts at THB20, but if a cab is called during rush hour when few vehicles are available, the fee can jump to as much as THB200.
The application will calculate the fare plus the hailing fee in advance so passengers can choose whether to go ahead with the booking.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
