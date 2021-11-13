New fares set for app-based ride-hailing services

According to the new rules set by the Transport Ministry, fares for small cars will start at 40-45 baht for the first two kilometres, after which the cost is between 6 and 10 baht per kilometre.

The starting fare for medium cars is 45-50 baht for the first two kilometres and 7-12 baht for every kilometre after that.

Fares for larger vehicles start at 100 to 10 baht for the first two kilometres and 12-16 baht for each kilometre after that.