Thailand’s combo jabs keeping Covid-19 numbers low, says govt spokesman

He said these combinations were 70 to 80 per cent more effective than just two jabs of AstraZeneca.

As of noon on Sunday, Thailand had administered 88.87 million Covid-19 shots nationwide. Of them, 46.6 million people were given their first shot, 39.1 million their second shot and 3 million their third shot. Meanwhile, 59 per cent of the 68 per cent of the population that is eligible for Covid-19 shots has been fully vaccinated.

Separately, 70 per cent of people living in 16 provinces have received at least their first shot. These provinces are Bangkok, Phuket, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Trat and Ayutthaya.

The Public Health Ministry also expects to administer 100 million doses sooner than initially planned.