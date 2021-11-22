Thailand’s combo jabs keeping Covid-19 numbers low, says govt spokesman

He said that the Sinovac-AstraZeneca and the Sinovac-Sinovac-AstraZenca combo provided 80 to 90 per cent protection against developing severe symptoms and death from Covid-19.
He said these combinations were 70 to 80 per cent more effective than just two jabs of AstraZeneca.
As of noon on Sunday, Thailand had administered 88.87 million Covid-19 shots nationwide. Of them, 46.6 million people were given their first shot, 39.1 million their second shot and 3 million their third shot. Meanwhile, 59 per cent of the 68 per cent of the population that is eligible for Covid-19 shots has been fully vaccinated.
Separately, 70 per cent of people living in 16 provinces have received at least their first shot. These provinces are Bangkok, Phuket, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nonthaburi, Chonburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Phetchaburi, Krabi, Phang Nga, Ranong, Rayong, Chachoengsao, Trat and Ayutthaya.
The Public Health Ministry also expects to administer 100 million doses sooner than initially planned.
Thanakorn said the government’s aim is to keep the number of Covid-19 patients and maintain the number of deaths at less than 100, as it has been for more than a month now.
On Sunday, 7,006 patients tested positive for Covid-19, while 7,591 patients reported full recovery. Sunday also saw 29 deaths, which is the lowest in five months.
Since April 1, when the third wave was sparked, Thailand has seen 2,035,718 patients, 1,929,497 of whom have recovered.
He said these numbers reflect the government’s success in dealing with the Covid-19 situation and the cooperation of medics and the public.
The spokesman said the government was procuring vaccines to distribute across the country and called on people who have not been vaccinated to get their jabs to help create herd immunity.
The immunity granted by the vaccines will help reduce severe symptoms and deaths, while also helping the country reopen to tourists as planned.
Published : November 22, 2021
