Chulalongkorn Uni to seek FDA registration for its ChulaCov-19 vaccine in mid-2022

After phase 2 human inoculation trials, ChulaCov-19 was found to have a higher incidence of antibodies compared to other mRNA vaccines, while immunisation was even higher if the vaccine was administered in large quantities.

At the same time, it was found to stimulate twice as much T cells as the Pfizer vaccine and protect against the Alpha, Beta and Delta strains.

Recipients were found to have some side effects after the second injection, such as a slight fever, but there were no serious side effects such as blood clots.