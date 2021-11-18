Chulalongkorn Uni to seek FDA registration for its ChulaCov-19 vaccine in mid-2022

If all goes according to plan, the centre will accept volunteers towards the end of the year and submit documents in mid-2022 for emergency registration of the vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
After phase 2 human inoculation trials, ChulaCov-19 was found to have a higher incidence of antibodies compared to other mRNA vaccines, while immunisation was even higher if the vaccine was administered in large quantities.
At the same time, it was found to stimulate twice as much T cells as the Pfizer vaccine and protect against the Alpha, Beta and Delta strains.
Recipients were found to have some side effects after the second injection, such as a slight fever, but there were no serious side effects such as blood clots.
Published : November 18, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021