Mos Food Unveils AI System for Drive-Through Orders

The Japanese hamburger chain aims to improve store management efficiency by automating part of customer interaction with conversational AI amid a serious labour shortage.
The company plans to introduce the new AI system at multiple outlets in fiscal 2026.
In a media demonstration held at a store in the city of Yoshikawa, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, a Mos Food employee acting as a customer spoke into a microphone to place a drive-through order.
The AI took the order after making suggestions such as, "We recommend a limited-time avocado burger."
Once the system is introduced, store employees will prepare food based on customer orders transmitted from the AI.
The system was developed by an information technology service company in Tokyo.
In the hamburger industry, the use of mobile and touchscreen ordering systems is spreading, but the adoption of AI has been slow.
