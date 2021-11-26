Red Bull scion ‘Boss’ may be hiding in Austria, probe into 18 cops who helped him close to completion

The public prosecutor decided not to pursue the charge of reckless driving after police records showed that Vorayuth was driving his car at 76 kilometres per hour instead of 177kmph.
Palang Pracharat MP Sanya Nilsuphan, who is also deputy chair of the House committee, said police also believe that Vorayuth, the heir to one of Thailand’s richest families, may be hiding in Austria.
“But this cannot be verified because his visa to Austria expired a while ago and there are no records of the visa being used to enter the country,” he said.
Interpol has reportedly issued a red notice for Vorayuth’s arrest and the Royal Thai Police has written to its Austrian counterpart to verify if he is living there.
Sanya also dismissed suggestions that the committee ask other members of the Yoovidhya family about Vorayuth’s whereabouts, saying they were not directly linked to the case.
Meanwhile, Sanya said the investigation against 18 incumbent and retired police officers launched by the police Internal Affairs Department should be ready by next month. Among the suspects is former national police chief Pol General Somyos Pumphanmuang.
Vorayuth postponed his court appearances more than five times and fled overseas.
Though two charges against him – speeding and failing to help a crash victim – have expired, two still remain active. The first was for narcotics use after cocaine was found in his blood. This charge is set to expire on September 3, 2022. The second charge – reckless driving causing death – is set to expire in 2027.
The Office of the Attorney-General planned to drop the last charge but decided to pursue it after a public uproar.
Published : November 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
