Mentally unstable Myanmar migrant freezes to death in Mae Sot

She had gone there to give him his breakfast and called the police when he wouldn’t respond.
The 14-year-old girl told police that her father, identified only as Isman, had mental issues and liked to sleep inside markets.
Mae Sot police said the body had no traces of wounds and suspect he may have died from dropping temperatures. The deceased was not wearing a jacket nor had he been covered with a blanket.
However, the body will undergo an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
Related news:
Published : December 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 06, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021
Published : Dec 07, 2021