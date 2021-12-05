Tue, December 07, 2021

Mentally unstable Myanmar migrant freezes to death in Mae Sot

A Myanmar national found her 50-year-old father frozen to death on Sunday morning inside a market in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

She had gone there to give him his breakfast and called the police when he wouldn’t respond.

The 14-year-old girl told police that her father, identified only as Isman, had mental issues and liked to sleep inside markets.

Mae Sot police said the body had no traces of wounds and suspect he may have died from dropping temperatures. The deceased was not wearing a jacket nor had he been covered with a blanket.

However, the body will undergo an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

