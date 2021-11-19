UN says more people are being displaced in northwestern Myanmar

At the beginning of November, about 5,200 people were displaced in Matupi, Thantlang and Paletwa townships, Chin State. Many people have fled across the border in India in recent weeks, bringing the total to more than 15,000 across the border since February, it said.
Similarly, about 8,200 people have been displaced in Kalay Township, Sagaing Region and the number of war refugees in the region has more than doubled in two weeks, according to the UN.
Moreover, there are also displaced persons in Saw and Gangaw townships in Magway Region. Some have returned as security has improved. Fighting in Chin State Magway and Sagaing regions has forced about 49,700 people to flee their homes since May, according to the UN.
Displaced people and host communities in conflict-torn Chin State are facing shortages of food, fuel and medicines. It is difficult for humanitarian workers to reach those in need and that aid is being provided only through locals.
Fighting has intensified in several townships in Chin State since May, forcing at least 18,300 people to flee their homes, and more than 10,000 of those displaced are fleeing from the fighting in Thantlang, which borders India, the UN said in early November.
Published : November 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021