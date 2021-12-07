Bangkok police deny using violence against Chana protesters

Some 50 members of the Chana Rakthin group travelled all the way from Songkhla province to protest against the establishment of the Chana Industrial Estate in Chana district. They claim the project was approved without conducting any public hearings or strategic environmental assessment.
Police arrested 37 protesters – 31 women and six men – after dissolving the rally at about 9.30pm. The detainees have been charged with violating the emergency decree, blocking traffic and breaking the Communicable Disease Control Act during Covid-19 situation.
“The protesters had blocked the entrance of Government House, completely obstructing traffic in and out of the buildings. Police tried to persuade them to move, but they refused,” Jirasan said.
“Police officers then handled the protesters based on international standards. Female officers escorted cooperative women and elderly protesters out of the area before crowd-control police swooped in to arrest the violators.”
Jirasan said the gathering had to be broken up as soon as possible because he feared that protesters from other groups would join and cause a commotion.
“The women and elderly protesters were safely transferred to the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, though some teenage protesters continued lobbing firecrackers at the club’s entrance, he said.
As of press time, there were no reports of injuries on either side.
Published : December 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
