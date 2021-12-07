Bangkok police deny using violence against Chana protesters

“The protesters had blocked the entrance of Government House, completely obstructing traffic in and out of the buildings. Police tried to persuade them to move, but they refused,” Jirasan said.

“Police officers then handled the protesters based on international standards. Female officers escorted cooperative women and elderly protesters out of the area before crowd-control police swooped in to arrest the violators.”

Jirasan said the gathering had to be broken up as soon as possible because he feared that protesters from other groups would join and cause a commotion.

“The women and elderly protesters were safely transferred to the Police Club on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, though some teenage protesters continued lobbing firecrackers at the club’s entrance, he said.

As of press time, there were no reports of injuries on either side.