Some Bangkok roads to be blocked to traffic on Sunday

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn is scheduled to plant a tree at 4pm on Sunday in a ground-breaking ceremony for a monument to King Rama IX in Bangkok’s Princess Mother Memorial Park.

Metropolitan Police Bureau spokesman Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsaengaek told the press on Saturday said some 1,300 police officers will be deployed to provide security and control the traffic around the area.

From 6am until the ceremony is completed, Si Ayutthaya Road will be closed to traffic from Saowanee intersection to Wat Benchamabophit intersection. Commuters are advised to avoid Phitsanulok Road from Yommarat intersection to Phanitchayakan intersection and Rama V road from Phanitchayakan intersection to Wat Benchamabophit intersection.

Jirasan added buses will be waiting at the Royal Thai Army Stadium on Vibhavadi Road and at the Social Development and Human Security Ministry on Krung Kasem Road for people wanting to greet His Majesty. People can park their cars at these two spots and hop on the bus to be dropped off at different venues on the route to the park.

People travelling on public transport can hop on a shuttle bus at the Victory Monument, Suphachalasai Stadium, Wongwian Yai, and Sanam Luang.

 

Before heading to their designated venues, people will first be tested for Covid-19 using rapid test kits at Rajavinit Mathayom School or the Department of Highways.

 

 

For the return trip, shuttle buses will be waiting on Si Ayutthaya Road to deliver people to different parts of Bangkok.

Extending an invitation to Bangkokians to join this historic event, Jirasan said police will be on hand to ensure safety.

Published : December 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

