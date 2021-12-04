Some Bangkok roads to be blocked to traffic on Sunday

From 6am until the ceremony is completed, Si Ayutthaya Road will be closed to traffic from Saowanee intersection to Wat Benchamabophit intersection. Commuters are advised to avoid Phitsanulok Road from Yommarat intersection to Phanitchayakan intersection and Rama V road from Phanitchayakan intersection to Wat Benchamabophit intersection.

Jirasan added buses will be waiting at the Royal Thai Army Stadium on Vibhavadi Road and at the Social Development and Human Security Ministry on Krung Kasem Road for people wanting to greet His Majesty. People can park their cars at these two spots and hop on the bus to be dropped off at different venues on the route to the park.

People travelling on public transport can hop on a shuttle bus at the Victory Monument, Suphachalasai Stadium, Wongwian Yai, and Sanam Luang.

Before heading to their designated venues, people will first be tested for Covid-19 using rapid test kits at Rajavinit Mathayom School or the Department of Highways.