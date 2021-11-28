No booze after 9pm, Bangkok restaurants warned

MPB chief Pol Lt-General Samran Nuanma said the management of restaurants caught serving alcohol after 9pm can face up to one year in jail and/or a fine of 100,000 baht.
Pubs, bars, karaoke joints and massage parlours are still not allowed to reopen and operators stand to face the abovementioned penalties if caught, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration statement said.
All air-conditioned restaurants are only allowed to fill 50 per cent of seats, while open-air eateries can fill 75 per cent.
Published : November 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
