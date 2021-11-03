Fri, November 19, 2021

in-focus

Capital’s restaurants, eateries complying with alcohol regulation

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Capital’s restaurants, eateries com...

More than 600 restaurants and eateries in Bangkok are complying with the regulation to serve alcoholic beverages only until 9pm, the Metropolitan Police Bureau said on Wednesday.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has allowed restaurants and eateries to serve alcoholic beverages from November 1, provided they meet all prevention measures and SHA standards.

Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsangek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police are cooperating with administrative officers to create awareness among restaurant and eatery operators across the capital.

“So far, 657 restaurants and eateries are complying with regulations,” he said.

He added that 3,414 restaurants and eateries have registered for the SHA standard.

Capital’s restaurants, eateries complying with alcohol regulation

Meanwhile, Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, asked restaurant and eatery operators to inform their customers about the regulations when it is almost 9pm as this issue needs cooperation from everyone.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 03, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Vaccinating the 11 million on the fence will help Thailand achieve 100% jab rate: Anutin

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Grand International queens arrive at their first Phuket gala in spectacular style

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thailand joins fight to save oceans by hosting kick-off conference on ‘UN Decade of Ocean Science’ next week

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New platform to help Thailand move closer to becoming a digital society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.