Capital’s restaurants, eateries complying with alcohol regulation

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has allowed restaurants and eateries to serve alcoholic beverages from November 1, provided they meet all prevention measures and SHA standards.
Pol Maj-General Jirasan Kaewsangek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police are cooperating with administrative officers to create awareness among restaurant and eatery operators across the capital.
“So far, 657 restaurants and eateries are complying with regulations,” he said.
He added that 3,414 restaurants and eateries have registered for the SHA standard.
Meanwhile, Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, asked restaurant and eatery operators to inform their customers about the regulations when it is almost 9pm as this issue needs cooperation from everyone.
Published : November 03, 2021
By : THE NATION
