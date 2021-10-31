Bangkok restaurants can serve booze, but only until 9pm

Pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and other entertainment venues remain closed.
This move is in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s decision to use the capital as a tourism pilot area initially.
The following venues can reopen under strict prevention measures and conditions from November 1 until announced otherwise:
• Child and senior daycare centres can reopen based on the Health Department’s decision.
• Restaurants, eateries and other food outlets that pass SHA standards can serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm.
• Convenience stores, fresh markets and flea markets can operate as usual.
• Libraries and museums can open but no food or drink can be served and no group activities held.
• Cinemas can fill 75 per cent of seats.
• Beauty salons, spas and massage parlours can serve customers via appointment only.
• Public parks, sports venues, swimming pools and water-sports venues can reopen.
• Gyms and fitness centres can reopen under strict Covid-19 preventive measures.
• Stadiums can host matches but every audience member must show evidence of full vaccination or negative ATK or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours.
• Events can be held in exhibition and convention centres, but no alcohol can be served and meals must be prepared separately.
• Shopping malls and community malls can operate as usual but must refrain from holding activities that trigger gatherings.
• Theatres, martial arts schools and dance studios must inform the Health Department before reopening.
• Weight loss clinics, amulet centres, zoos and aquariums can operate as per normal.
• Playgrounds can reopen under the direction of the relevant district office.
• Saunas, amusement and water parks can reopen provided all prevention measures are strictly observed and customers provide proof of vaccination or negative ATK or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours.
Related stories:
Published : October 31, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 31, 2021
Published : Oct 31, 2021
Published : Oct 31, 2021
Published : Oct 31, 2021
Published : Oct 31, 2021
Published : Oct 31, 2021
Published : Oct 31, 2021
Published : Oct 31, 2021