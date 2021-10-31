Bangkok restaurants can serve booze, but only until 9pm

The following venues can reopen under strict prevention measures and conditions from November 1 until announced otherwise:

• Child and senior daycare centres can reopen based on the Health Department’s decision.

• Restaurants, eateries and other food outlets that pass SHA standards can serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm.

• Convenience stores, fresh markets and flea markets can operate as usual.

• Libraries and museums can open but no food or drink can be served and no group activities held.

• Cinemas can fill 75 per cent of seats.

• Beauty salons, spas and massage parlours can serve customers via appointment only.

• Public parks, sports venues, swimming pools and water-sports venues can reopen.

• Gyms and fitness centres can reopen under strict Covid-19 preventive measures.

• Stadiums can host matches but every audience member must show evidence of full vaccination or negative ATK or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours.

• Events can be held in exhibition and convention centres, but no alcohol can be served and meals must be prepared separately.

• Shopping malls and community malls can operate as usual but must refrain from holding activities that trigger gatherings.

• Theatres, martial arts schools and dance studios must inform the Health Department before reopening.

• Weight loss clinics, amulet centres, zoos and aquariums can operate as per normal.

• Playgrounds can reopen under the direction of the relevant district office.

• Saunas, amusement and water parks can reopen provided all prevention measures are strictly observed and customers provide proof of vaccination or negative ATK or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours.

Related stories: