Sun, October 31, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok restaurants can serve booze, but only until 9pm

Restaurants and eateries in Bangkok will be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm, provided they meet all prevention measures and SHA standards, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said on Saturday.

Pubs, bars, karaoke outlets and other entertainment venues remain closed.

This move is in line with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s decision to use the capital as a tourism pilot area initially.

 

The following venues can reopen under strict prevention measures and conditions from November 1 until announced otherwise:

• Child and senior daycare centres can reopen based on the Health Department’s decision.

• Restaurants, eateries and other food outlets that pass SHA standards can serve alcoholic beverages until 9pm.

• Convenience stores, fresh markets and flea markets can operate as usual.

• Libraries and museums can open but no food or drink can be served and no group activities held.

• Cinemas can fill 75 per cent of seats.

• Beauty salons, spas and massage parlours can serve customers via appointment only.

• Public parks, sports venues, swimming pools and water-sports venues can reopen.

• Gyms and fitness centres can reopen under strict Covid-19 preventive measures.

• Stadiums can host matches but every audience member must show evidence of full vaccination or negative ATK or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours.

• Events can be held in exhibition and convention centres, but no alcohol can be served and meals must be prepared separately.

• Shopping malls and community malls can operate as usual but must refrain from holding activities that trigger gatherings.

• Theatres, martial arts schools and dance studios must inform the Health Department before reopening.

• Weight loss clinics, amulet centres, zoos and aquariums can operate as per normal.

• Playgrounds can reopen under the direction of the relevant district office.

• Saunas, amusement and water parks can reopen provided all prevention measures are strictly observed and customers provide proof of vaccination or negative ATK or RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : October 31, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Thailand’s fishery industry faces US ban over use of improper equipment

Published : Oct 31, 2021

DDPM to store floodwater for use during dry season

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Bangkok hotel rejects claims it is up for sale

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Latest News

The Latest development of AstraZeneca | The Nation Talk EP. 18

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana launches flights to Phuket

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Thailand’s fishery industry faces US ban over use of improper equipment

Published : Oct 31, 2021

DDPM to store floodwater for use during dry season

Published : Oct 31, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.