Bangkok set to get two more water banks by yearend

The two new water banks will be built near the Ratchadaphisek and Vibhavadi Rangsit roads and the other at the intersection of Srinakarin and Krungthep Kreetha roads.

The five banks will have a total capacity to hold up to 27,030 cubic metres of water.

The construction of water banks, or large artesian wells to store water, is the brainchild of Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang, who was inspired by a similar setup in Japan.

Torrential rain and run-offs from the North, as well as high tide affecting local tributaries of the Chao Phraya, often leave many areas in the capital inundated. The city’s sewerage system is also unable to drain the water, while natural aquifers that once helped drain the city have been replaced by roads.

