Thu, October 28, 2021

Singers, musicians can register for Bangkok’s Street Music fest next month

Registration will soon be opened for singers and musicians who wish to perform at the “Street Music” event at Ong Ang Walking Street in Bangkok next month, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Department under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said on Thursday.

Department director Somboon Homnan said the event would be held during the Loy Krathong Festival from November 19 to 21 from 4pm to 10pm, covering the area from Damrong Sathit Bridge to Chao Phraya Sky Park.

“The event aims to support singers and musicians who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis,” he pointed out.

Here are some details for interested registrants:

1. Singers and musicians can register as solo artistes or a band of no more than four members.

2. The duration of each performance is limited to two hours.

3. Registrants need to bring along their own musical instruments and equipment.

4. Participants must have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine jab.

5. Registrants can generate income from busking.

Singers and musicians can register from November 1-7 via Google Forms and will be informed of the results through e-mail or telephone.

Interested registrants can visit the department’s Music Division Facebook page for performance schedules and sites or contact 09 6239 2559 for more information.

