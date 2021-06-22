Alcohol back on menu in Chiang Mai but pubs stay closed

According to the latest order, alcohol can be served until 9pm and tattoo and piercing shops are allowed to reopen. Shopping complexes and community malls can also resume normal operating times.
Venues ordered to remain closed include pubs, bars, nightclubs, massage parlours, snooker and bowling clubs, gaming centres and internet cafés.
Those caught violating will be fined up to THB20,000.
Published : June 22, 2021
By : The Nation
