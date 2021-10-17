Bangkok police detain 4 protesters over a slew of charges

Anti-government protests were held at three sites on Saturday, namely the Bangkok Remand Prison, Supreme Court and Din Daeng intersection.

Jirasan said police officers along with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and National Housing Authority officials visited residents in Din Daeng flats on Friday to ensure their safety.

He said that since July 2020, 683 anti-government protests have been held in Bangkok, and 366 of the cases are still under investigation.

