Thu, October 14, 2021

Din Daeng flat goes up in flames at midnight, two volunteer officers mildly injured

A room at Din Daeng flat burst in flames around midnight on Sunday. No serious injuries were reported, meanwhile, police are suspecting if the cause of the fire was from a gas tank explosion or the protestor’s fire bomb as there have been daily gatherings of the Thalu Gas group in the area.

The fire on the third floor of Din Daeng flat, room No.124 of building 1 in Bangkok's Din Daeng district, reportedly occurred at 00.10am on Sunday. The flat residents said they heard a loud noise twice before the fire immediately ignited from inside the room. The residents and some of the Thalu Gas protesters in the area tried to run up to the scene to extinguish the blaze. Later, the firefighter officers were able to intercept the fire not long after the incident was reported. 

The fire did not spread to the neighboring rooms. Two volunteer officers were reported with mild injuries due to the inhalation of smoke during firefighting.


Initially, the official is investigating the cause of the fire. Some of the witnesses told the reporters that they saw the ill-wishers threw fire bombs, while some said that it was a gas tank explosion.

