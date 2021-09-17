Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

One resident said the Thalu Gas protests were more like terrorism than calling for democracy, as the situation in the area is now worse than before.

She also blamed the police, saying their failure to take legal action against the protesters has resulted in impacts on residents.

She said residents in the area cannot sleep because protesters explode ping pong bombs and firecrackers until 1am-2am instead of ending their protests at 2pm-3pm, as before. Some residents have also been attacked by Thalu Gas protesters, she added.