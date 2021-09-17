Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

The residents live around Din Daeng intersection in Ratchathewi district, where protesters have clashed with riot police almost every night for the past few weeks. Thalu Gas are a hardcore group of purportedly working-class youngsters who have disavowed the non-violent tactics of other protest groups. Police have hit back with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannon and snatch squads, in what has been criticised as an undisciplined and disproportionate response.
One resident said the Thalu Gas protests were more like terrorism than calling for democracy, as the situation in the area is now worse than before.
She also blamed the police, saying their failure to take legal action against the protesters has resulted in impacts on residents.
She said residents in the area cannot sleep because protesters explode ping pong bombs and firecrackers until 1am-2am instead of ending their protests at 2pm-3pm, as before. Some residents have also been attacked by Thalu Gas protesters, she added.
Din Daeng Police Station chief Ruttachai Sriwichai earlier visited residents to invite them to file complaints against protesters.
He added that police are trying their best to resolve the situation as soon as possible.
Published : September 17, 2021
