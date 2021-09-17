Friday, September 17, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

A group of residents from Din Daeng Flats in Bangkok on Friday filed a police complaint against the pro-democracy protest group known as Thalu Gas.

The residents live around Din Daeng intersection in Ratchathewi district, where protesters have clashed with riot police almost every night for the past few weeks. Thalu Gas are a hardcore group of purportedly working-class youngsters who have disavowed the non-violent tactics of other protest groups. Police have hit back with tear gas, rubber bullets, water cannon and snatch squads, in what has been criticised as an undisciplined and disproportionate response.

Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

One resident said the Thalu Gas protests were more like terrorism than calling for democracy, as the situation in the area is now worse than before.

She also blamed the police, saying their failure to take legal action against the protesters has resulted in impacts on residents.

Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

She said residents in the area cannot sleep because protesters explode ping pong bombs and firecrackers until 1am-2am instead of ending their protests at 2pm-3pm, as before. Some residents have also been attacked by Thalu Gas protesters, she added.

Related stories:

Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

Din Daeng Police Station chief Ruttachai Sriwichai earlier visited residents to invite them to file complaints against protesters.

He added that police are trying their best to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

Published : September 17, 2021

Related News

NACC to wait for detailed verdict before releasing info on luxury watch scandal

Published : September 17, 2021

14,555 new infections, 171 deaths as Thailand’s daily numbers rise

Published : September 17, 2021

Kamen Rider superheroes come to the rescue in Narathiwat

Published : September 17, 2021

Public Health Ministry bemoans rising mounds of infectious waste

Published : September 17, 2021

Latest News

Bangkok residents file complaint against Thalu Gas protesters

Published : September 17, 2021

NACC to wait for detailed verdict before releasing info on luxury watch scandal

Published : September 17, 2021

Export industry making most of FTA, GSP pacts, says trade dept

Published : September 17, 2021

14,555 new infections, 171 deaths as Thailand’s daily numbers rise

Published : September 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.