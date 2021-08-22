Din Daeng residents up in arms over clashes between police and protesters

One banner said: "Residents of Din Daeng Flats do not want this place to be a battlefield" and another said: "We have children, seniors and patients. Please restore peace to us".
The residents also urged police officers to remove the containers placed at the Din Daeng intersection where the clashes between protesters and riot police took place.
They added that their representative will go to Government House on Tuesday to ask police officers to stop using violence to disperse the assembly.
Published : August 22, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021
Published : August 22, 2021