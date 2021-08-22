Sunday, August 22, 2021

in-focus

Din Daeng residents up in arms over clashes between police and protesters

Residents living in Din Daeng Flats in Bangkok put up two huge banners on Saturday to express their displeasure after they were affected by the police tear gas and rubber bullets fired during the crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

One banner said: "Residents of Din Daeng Flats do not want this place to be a battlefield" and another said: "We have children, seniors and patients. Please restore peace to us".

The residents also urged police officers to remove the containers placed at the Din Daeng intersection where the clashes between protesters and riot police took place.

They added that their representative will go to Government House on Tuesday to ask police officers to stop using violence to disperse the assembly.

Published : August 22, 2021

By : The Nation

Nation Thailnad
